Nick Minnerath Profile

Nick Minnerath - Forward - 6'9 - 215 lbs
Detroit - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
29.6 14.6 5.9 1.0 0.8 0.4 1.3 .462 .359 .788