Wizards Re-Sign Martell Webster

July 10, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has re-signed forward Martell Webster. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

"Martell’s versatility and shooting ability combined with his experience and leadership make him a valuable part of our team," said Grunfeld. “We are very pleased to have him back both on the court and in the locker room and look forward to his continued contributions to our success."

Webster averaged a career-high 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game last season with the Wizards. He appeared in 76 contests, including 62 starts, while leading the team in three-point field goal percentage (.422) and three-pointers made with a career-high 139. He finished 12th in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage and tallied four games with at least five three-pointers made. The Seattle native posted seven games with 20+ points and scored a career-high 34 points, including a career high-tying seven threes, on March 16 vs. Phoenix. From March 9-16, Webster posted five straight games of at least four three-pointers made. He was originally signed as a free agent by the Wizards on August 29, 2012.

In eight seasons with Portland, Minnesota and Washington, Webster holds career averages of 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting .419 from the field, .384 from behind the arc and .787 from the line. He was originally selected by the Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft as an early-entry candidate out of Seattle Prep High School.