Wizards Finalize Summer League Roster

July 11, 2013

Related Articles: 2013 Summer League Central

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today that they have finalized their roster for the 2013 NBA Summer League. The 13-man squad will include 2013 draft picks Otto Porter and Glen Rice, Jr. as well as forwards Jan Vesely and Chris Singleton.

The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 13-16 before being seeded in a tournament running through the Championship Game on July 22. Washington will play its first game on Saturday, July 13 vs. Golden State at 4:00 p.m. EST. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 14 vs. New York at 4:00 p.m. EST and Tuesday, July 16 vs. Denver at 10:00 p.m. EST. All three of the Wizards preliminary games will take place at the COX Pavilion and their first two contests will be televised locally by Comcast SportsNet (with encores at 7:00 p.m.) while all three games will be televised by NBATV.

Go to Summer League Central for the full roster.