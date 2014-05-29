Wizards Announce 2013 Preseason Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s seven-game 2013 preseason schedule. The team’s exhibition slate is highlighted by a game against the New York Knicks at Baltimore Arena on Oct. 17, their first preseason game in Baltimore since 1999. The schedule also includes two home games at Verizon Center and games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Lexington, KY.

Washington will tip off its preseason action against the new-look Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 8 at Verizon Center. The team will then travel to Rio de Janeiro to face the Bulls on Oct. 12 at HSBC Arena. The Wizards and Bulls are participating in NBA Global Games Rio 2013, which will be the NBA’s first-ever game in Brazil.

The Wizards host the 2013 NBA Champion Miami Heat on Oct. 15 at Verizon center before heading up the road to Baltimore to take on the Knicks. The Wizards play their final three games against New Orleans on Oct. 19 in Lexington, KY, at Detroit on Oct. 22 and against Cleveland on Oct. 23 in Cincinnati, OH.

Information on ticket sales for the home preseason games including Baltimore, as well as individual regular season games, will be released at a later date.