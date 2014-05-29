Wizards Announce 2013-14 Schedule

August 6, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced their 2013-14 regular season schedule today, including their home opener on Friday, Nov. 1, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards tip off the season on the road when they visit the Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Detroit. Overall, the Wizards will play 22 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with 20 of those coming on Friday (7 games) and Saturday (13 games).

Highlights of the 2013-14 schedule include visits from the 2013 NBA Champion Miami Heat on Jan. 15 and Apr. 14, the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8 and Mar. 15, the lone visits of the New York Knicks (Nov. 23), Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 14), Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 26), Houston Rockets (Jan. 11) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 1) and a nationally-televised game against Cleveland on February 7 (ESPN). The Wizards will also host two holiday games this season, including a New Year’s Day matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and a Martin Luther King Day matinee against the Philadelphia 76ers. The home finale will take place on April 14 when the Wizards host the Heat prior to finishing the season with a road game at Boston on April 16.

The Wizards will have two five-game homestands during the season and will host two sets of back-to-back home games (Jan. 17/18 vs. Chicago/Detroit and Mar. 28/29 vs. Indiana/Atlanta). The team’s two longest road trips will take place from Jan. 24-29 when they head west to visit Phoenix, Utah, Golden State and the L.A. Clippers and then from Mar. 18-23 when they travel to play at Sacramento, Portland, the L.A. Lakers and Denver. The Wizards will play a span of eight games in 12 days from Nov. 19-30, comprising their most condensed portion of the 2013-14 schedule.

Each team in the Eastern Conference will visit Verizon Center twice with the exception of Indiana (Mar. 28) and New York (Nov. 23), while the Wizards will visit Brooklyn (Dec. 18) and Chicago (Jan. 13) only once during the regular season.

All home games will tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of the New Year’s Day game vs. Dallas (6:00 p.m.), the Martin Luther King Day game vs. Philadelphia (2:00 p.m.), Sunday games on Jan. 5 vs. Golden State and Feb. 9 vs. Sacramento (6:00 p.m.) and an 8:00 p.m. start vs. Atlanta on March 29 (which will be preceded by a Capitals home game at 12:30 p.m.)

