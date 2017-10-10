Sheldon Mac Injury Update

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 2: Sheldon Mac #9 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball during the preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions on October 2, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard/forward Shelden Mac underwent surgery today to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which went as expected, was performed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih at MedStar Health at Lafayette Centre. Mac is expected to miss approximately six to eight months.