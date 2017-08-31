Satoransky leads Czech Republic into tough Eurobasket Group

by Chris Gehring

Basketball is close. Wizards training camp is less than a month away, and the buzz of a new NBA season started practically as the last one came to a close. We're all ready for another season of hoops here in the states, but fans abroad have an even shorter wait. Eurobasket 2017 is underway across the countries of Finland, Isreal, Romania and Turkey.

Unfortunately for Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, he and a short-handed Czech Republic squad couldn't gain momentum in a tough Group C that was headlined by European powers Spain and Croatia. A look back on what was still a strong tournament overall for Satoransky...

Czech Republic's Group C Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Romania - W, 83-68 (Highlights)

Satoransky - 20 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists

Romania doesn't enter the tournament with an official world basketball ranking (the Czechs enter Eurobasket at No. 42). 2017 marks the Romanians' first appearance in Eurobasket since 1987 and their 18th in the country's history.

Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Spain - L, 56-93

Satoransky - 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

The team to beat in Eurobasket as the world's second-ranked team, Spain brings a loaded roster into the tournament as usual that's headlined by the Gasol brothers. Marc and Pau lead the Spaniards along with NBA guards Sergio Rodriguez (Sixers in 2016) and Ricky Rubio (Jazz) and a host of frontcourt help in Juancho Hernangomez (Nuggets), Willy Hernangomez (Knicks) and Alex Abrines (Thunder). Spain is the tournament's defending champion with recent EuroBasket titles in 2015, 2011 and 2009.

Monday, Sept. 4 vs. Hungary - L, 73-85

Satoransky - 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Hungary also will enter Eurobasket without an official FIBA world ranking as it plays in its first Eurobasket since 1999. The Hungarians have medaled in five FIBA events in their history, though the last event was Olympic qualifying in 1964.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs. Montenegro - L, 75-88

Satoransky - 13 points, 11 assists, 4 steals

Coming in at No. 72 in the FIBA World Rankings, Montenegro is making its first Eurobasket appearance since 2013 and just its second appearance in history. Magic center Nikola Vucevic leads Montenegro into this year's tournament as the only NBA player on the squad, but Richmond, Va. native and Boston College alum Tyrese Rice will also play for the squad as a naturalized citizen of Montenegro.

Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Croatia - L, 69-107

Satoransky - 2 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

Winners of the 2008 Olympic qualifying tournament, Croatia will make its seventh straight appearance in Eurobasket as the No. 11 team in the FIBA World Rankings. They're led by a trio of NBA players in former Wizard Bojan Bogdanovic (Pacers), Dario Saric (Sixers) and Dragan Bender (Suns).