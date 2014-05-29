Monumental Sports & Entertainment Adds Mobile Ticketing Option to Digital Card System and Events at Verizon Center and the Patriot Center

September 25, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which launched a new digital ticketing system last year for season-ticket members at Verizon Center, is adding a free mobile ticketing option starting with the 2013-14 season. The mobile ticketing option is also now available for all events at Verizon Center and the Patriot Center.

Several new benefits will be made available now to season-ticket members for the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Hoyas with the free mobile ticketing option. The online account manager site for each team will be optimized for use with any mobile device with an internet connection. With the optimization of the account manager site, customers can easily access their account to send and receive tickets between ticket holders.

Another benefit of this new feature is allowing season-ticket members to enter the arena for a game via their mobile device. Season-ticket members can access their account via their mobile device, provide their barcode for their ticket to the game to the ticket taker, scan the barcode and then enter the arena. Each customer will then receive a seat locator tab for each ticket they scan via their mobile device.

Group-ticket and single-game ticket buyers will also now have access to the digital ticketing system.

The launch of the mobile ticketing option is the latest enhancement to the digital ticketing system introduced last season. In a continuation from the 2012-13 season season-ticket and partial-plan holders for each team will receive a digital ticketing card to use to manage their seats. There are still no fees associated for customers to use their online account ticket management tools.

Fans who attend any concert or event at Verizon Center or the Patriot Center will also now have the option for mobile ticketing. Upon arriving at the arena, fans can provide their barcode for their ticket to the event to the ticket taker, scan the barcode and then enter the arena.

