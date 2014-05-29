John Wall Statistical Information
WALL IN NBA HISTORY
- Holds career averages of 16.9 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals through 184 games, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Chris Paul as the only players in NBA history who have averaged or are currently averaging at least 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds for their career
- Is one of only four players in NBA history (Johnson, Paul and Damon Stoudamire) to post at least 16.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over their first three years
- Since steals and blocks became an official stat in the early 1970s, is the fastest player (134 games) to reach 2,200 points, 1,000 assists, 600 rebounds, 200 steals and 90 blocks
- Is the fastest active NBA player to reach 900 career assists (111 games)
- Is the fastest player in NBA history to record at least 1,800 points, 900 assists, 500 rebounds and 175 steals (111 games), since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74
- Is the sixth-fastest player in NBA history (124 games) to reach the 2,000 points/1,000 assists plateau
- In 2012-13, averaged 22.7 points, 7.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals from March 1 through the end of the season, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only three players in the NBA to average at least 22.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals during that span
- Became the first NBA player since the three-point era began (1979-80) to average at least 24 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals, shoot at least .600 from the field, .800 from three-point range and .850 from the free-throw line in a four-game span
- Became the fourth player since 1989 to have at least 370 points, 135 assists and 80 rebounds in the month of March, joining Michael Jordan, Chris Paul and LeBron James
- Was the first player in NBA history to average a double-double with points and assists and also record three steals per game in his first seven career games and is the only rookie in NBA history to record nine or more assists in 10 straight games (1/1--1/21/11)
- Joined Oscar Robertson as the only two rookies in NBA history to average a double-double with points and assists through their first six career games and joined Magic Johnson as the only two rookies to record a triple-double and have six steals in the same game within their first six career games
- His 127 assists through his first 14 career games represented the second-highest rookie total through 14 games in NBA history (Phil Ford), his 277 assists through the first 30 games of his career represented the second-most assists through 30 games in NBA history (Mark Jackson) and he was the fifth rookie in NBA history to reach 100 assists in 12 or fewer games
2012-13 SEASON
- Averaged a team-leading and career-high 18.5 points, a team-leading 7.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 32.7 minutes per game in 49 games (42 starts)
- Averaged 19.2 points, 7.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a starter
- Was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 11-17 after averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting, .617 from the field, .800 from three-point range and .857 from the free-throw line, leading the Wizards to a 3-1 record
- Scored 47 points against Memphis on March 25, marking the most points by a Wizard since Antawn Jamison scored 48 vs. Orlando on April 17, 2007
- Became the first Wizard to record at least 47 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a game since Gilbert Arenas had 60 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on Dec. 17, 2006, at the L.A. Lakers
- Also became the first NBA player to tally those numbers in a game since LeBron James on Feb. 3, 2011, at Orlando when James had 51 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists
- Was the first Wizard to have three games of 35+ points in a season since Caron Butler during the 2008-09 season
|Wizards
|Without Wall
|With Wall
|Record
|5-28
|24-25
|Home Record
|4-13
|18-6
|PPG
|89.2
|95.9
|OPPG
|97.2
|94.8
|FG%
|.408
|.454
|3PT%
|.323
|.397
|Beal
|Without Wall
|With Wall
|PPG
|13.1
|15.0
|FG%
|.367
|.468
|3PT%
|.323
|.466
|Webster
|Without Wall
|With Wall
|PPG
|9.5
|12.8
|FG%
|.409
|.461
|3PT%
|.398
|.434
|Ariza
|Without Wall
|With Wall
|PPG
|7.8
|10.2
|FG%
|.341
|.449
|3PT%
|.244
|.393
2011-12 SEASON
- Started all 66 games and averaged a team-high 16.3 points and 8.0 assists to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes per game
- Finish seventh in the NBA in assists per game
- Led Washington in total points (1,076), assists (530), steals (95), minutes played (2,386), field goals made (378), and free-throws made (317)
- Became the first player in franchise history to record 21 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals in the same game (April 25 at Cleveland)
- Joined Boston’s Rajon Rondo as the only two players to have 13 or more assists in three straight games (4/21-4/25)
- Had at least 12 assists in each of the last four games of the season, becoming the first Wizard to record 10 or more assists in four straight games since Rod Strickland in 1997
- Recorded 57 blocks, the most by a Washington guard since Phil Chenier’s 58 blocks during the 1974-75 season
2010-11 SEASON
- Appeared in 69 games (64 starts) as a rookie, averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes per game
- Led all rookies in total assists and steals, and finished second behind Blake Griffin in points per game to earn All-Rookie First Team honors and take home Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors four times
- Finished tied for sixth in the NBA in assists per game
- Led Washington in total points (1,131), assists (574), steals (121), minutes played (2,606), FTM (301) and FTA (393)
- On March 23, became the first rookie in franchise history to record at least 32 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a game since Earl Monroe posted the same numbers for the Baltimore Bullets on Feb. 24, 1968
- First Washington player since Rod Strickland during the 1998-99 season to have five games with at least 14 assists in the same season
- Had 26 double-doubles, the most for a rookie guard since Damon Stoudamire in 1995-96 and the most for a Washington rookie since Tom Gugliotta in 1992-93