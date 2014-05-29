Comcast SportsNet, Wizards Announce 84-Game Schedule For 2013-14 NBA Season

August 29, 2013

Bethesda, Md. (August. 29, 2013) – Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic and the Washington Wizards have announced the team’s 84-game television schedule for the 2013-14 NBA season. The network’s live coverage will include all 82 regular-season games, two preseason games and extensive game-day coverage with Wizards Central and Wizards Postgame Live.

Comcast SportsNet’s live coverage of the 2013-14 Wizards begins with preseason games against defending champion Miami at Verizon Center on Oct. 15 (7 p.m.) and against New York in the 2013 Baltimore Basketball Classic at Baltimore Arena on Oct. 17 (7 p.m.) The network’s regular-season schedule tips off with the Wizards’ opener at Detroit on Oct. 30 (7:30 p.m.)

Comcast SportsNet’s live game coverage will again be led by four-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz and longtime analyst Phil Chenier, who are entering their 17th season together. Chris Miller, the network’s Wizards TV beat reporter, will return as the courtside reporter for home games.

Comcast SportsNet will again deliver expanded pre- and post-game news, analysis and interviews with Wizards Central and Wizards Postgame Live. The half-hour shows will feature Miller, Christy Winters Scott and analyst Ron Thompson. Buckhantz, Chenier and Wizards Insider J. Michael will contribute to the coverage. Extensive Wizards coverage will also be featured throughout the season on the network’s news and analysis programs, including Geico SportsNet Central and SportsTalk Live, and digital media platforms, which are highlighted by CSNwashington.com.

Comcast SportsNet’s Wizards schedule this season will include 72 games on Comcast SportsNet and 12 games on Comcast SportsNet Plus. For information regarding Comcast SportsNet Plus channel location, check with your provider or go to CSNwashington.com or CSNbaltimore.com.