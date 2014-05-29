Comcast SportsNet To Televise Washington Wizards 2013 NBA Summer League Games

July 8, 2013

Related Articles: 2013 Summer League Central

Bethesda, Md. (July 8, 2013) – Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will provide live coverage and primetime encores of the Washington Wizards’ first two preliminary-round games of the 2013 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas July 13-14, which will feature the team’s 2013 first-round draft choice and former Georgetown Hoya Otto Porter. The network’s schedule during the league’s new tournament round, scheduled for July 17-22, is to be determined.

Comcast SportsNet’s live coverage of 2013 NBA Summer League games begins when the Wizards open the three-game preliminary round against the Golden State Warriors on July 13 at 4 p.m. The game will also be presented as a same-day encore at 7 p.m. The network will also televise the Wizards game against the New York Knicks on July 14 at 4 p.m., with a same-day encore at 7 p.m. Comcast SportsNet will determine its coverage of the tournament round – which will include at least two games for each team and will end in a championship game July 22 – when schedules are announced.

Comcast SportsNet’s coverage of summer league games will be led by play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz, analyst Phil Chenier and reporter Chris Miller. Wizards Insider J. Michael will be on site at the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion in Las Vegas to provide daily content for the network’s digital platforms, including CSNwashington.com.

Comcast SportsNet’s NBA Summer League TV Schedule:

Day/Date | Opponent | Live | Encore

Saturday, July 13 | Golden State Warriors | 4 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 | New York Knicks | 4 p.m. | 7 p.m.

July 17-22 | TBD | TBD | TBD