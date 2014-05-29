Nerlens Noel Profile

Nerlens Noel - Center - 6'10 - 206 lbs

Kentucky - Fr. - 19 years old

Noel wants to become, as he explains, one of the top players in the NBA. In an interview with USA Today, he said, "I definitely feel that I can be [the best defender in the league]." He has the potential, and is known for his elite shot blocking; however, he needs to get bigger if he wants to compete in the NBA.

Noel won't be able to bang down low with some of the game's top big men if he stays at his combine weight of 206 pounds. He is also coming off a torn ACL which could send some red flags up come draft night. With that said, he is still an elite talent and an incredible athlete and will likely be one of the top names called in the 2013 draft.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 31.9 10.5 9.5 1.6 2.1 4.4 1.9 .590 .000 .529

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring 6' 10'' 6' 11.75'' 206 7' 3.75'' 9' 2'' N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - High Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 3 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 3 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 3

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Great shot blocker

Extremely quick, elite athlete

Very long wingspan

Quick hands good for steals, rebounds

Strong rebounding skills

Aggressive player with lots of energy

Good passer

Can make face up shots on defenders Weaknesses

Not strong/heavy enough to be a force in the paint in the NBA

Needs more development offensively

Torn ACL, will not be available until well into the season

Weak shooter, especially from the free throw line at 53%



Noel Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis