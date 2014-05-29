Nerlens Noel Profile

Nerlens Noel - Center - 6'10 - 206 lbs
Kentucky - Fr. - 19 years old

Noel wants to become, as he explains, one of the top players in the NBA. In an interview with USA Today, he said, "I definitely feel that I can be [the best defender in the league]." He has the potential, and is known for his elite shot blocking; however, he needs to get bigger if he wants to compete in the NBA.

Noel won't be able to bang down low with some of the game's top big men if he stays at his combine weight of 206 pounds. He is also coming off a torn ACL which could send some red flags up come draft night. With that said, he is still an elite talent and an incredible athlete and will likely be one of the top names called in the 2013 draft.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.9 10.5 9.5 1.6 2.1 4.4 1.9 .590 .000 .529

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring
6' 10'' 6' 11.75'' 206 7' 3.75'' 9' 2'' N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

  • Draft Projection - High Lottery

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

Strengths
  • Great shot blocker
  • Extremely quick, elite athlete
  • Very long wingspan
  • Quick hands good for steals, rebounds
  • Strong rebounding skills
  • Aggressive player with lots of energy
  • Good passer
  • Can make face up shots on defenders
Weaknesses
  • Not strong/heavy enough to be a force in the paint in the NBA
  • Needs more development offensively
  • Torn ACL, will not be available until well into the season
  • Weak shooter, especially from the free throw line at 53%
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Dikembe Mutombo


