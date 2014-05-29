Nerlens Noel Profile
Nerlens Noel - Center - 6'10 - 206 lbs
Kentucky - Fr. - 19 years old
Noel wants to become, as he explains, one of the top players in the NBA. In an interview with USA Today, he said, "I definitely feel that I can be [the best defender in the league]." He has the potential, and is known for his elite shot blocking; however, he needs to get bigger if he wants to compete in the NBA.
Noel won't be able to bang down low with some of the game's top big men if he stays at his combine weight of 206 pounds. He is also coming off a torn ACL which could send some red flags up come draft night. With that said, he is still an elite talent and an incredible athlete and will likely be one of the top names called in the 2013 draft.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|31.9
|10.5
|9.5
|1.6
|2.1
|4.4
|1.9
|.590
|.000
|.529
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Spring
|6' 10''
|6' 11.75''
|206
|7' 3.75''
|9' 2''
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - High Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 3
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 3
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 3
NBA.com Scouting Report
|
|
NBA Comparable - Dikembe Mutombo
Noel Videos