February 24, 2014

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward/center Nene underwent an MRI exam today that revealed an MCL sprain in his left knee. The injury occurred in the third quarter of last night’s 96-83 win at Cleveland. He will miss approximately six weeks.

Nene has appeared in 49 games for Washington this season, averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.24 steals in 30.1 minutes.