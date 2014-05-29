MSE Foundation & Telos Corporation Donate More than $30,000 to TAPS

March 18, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and Telos Corporation joined forces this past November for the inaugural Washington Wizards Courage Program. Hats with the word “Courage” written in the Wizards’ wordmark were sold with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

Courage hats autographed by various Wizards players including Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat, Otto Porter, John Wall and Martell Webster were sold at the Verizon Center Team Store resulting in proceeds of $31,571.77. During the Wizards game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 15, Ted Leonsis, majority owner, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment was joined by John Wood, Telos CEO and Chairman to present the funds to Bonnie Carroll, founder and president of TAPS.

About TAPS

TAPS is a nonprofit organization that provides ongoing emotional help, hope and healing to all who are grieving the death of a loved one in military service to America, regardless of their relationship to the deceased, geography or circumstance of the death. TAPS offers comfort and care through comprehensive services and programs, including peer-based emotional support, case work assistance, regional seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, and grief and trauma resources. Founded out of tragedy in 1994, TAPS has assisted more than 44,000 grieving military families and their caregivers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation has provided innovative IT solutions and services to the federal government for more than 30 years, focusing since 1997 on cybersecurity. Telos solutions ensure that the government's most security-conscious organizations comply with demanding federal and DoD information security mandates. Offerings include Xacta® IA Manager for enterprise IT security management, enterprise security consulting services, secure networks, secure enterprise messaging, and secure identity management solutions. Solutions are represented to the federal government on Telos' GSA schedule. For more information, visit www.telos.com.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey. In 2013 Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, along with the Leonsis Foundation, will donate more than $1.5 million to local charities. More than $1,000,000 has been donated to date.