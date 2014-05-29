MSE Foundation Launches Wizards Courage Program Presented by Telos Corporation

TAPS is a nonprofit organization that provides ongoing emotional help, hope and healing to all who are grieving the death of a loved one in military service to America, regardless of their relationship to the deceased, geography or circumstance of the death. TAPS offers comfort and care through comprehensive services and programs, including peer-based emotional support, case work assistance, regional seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, and grief and trauma resources. Founded out of tragedy in 1994, TAPS has assisted more than 30,000 grieving military families and their caregivers.

Telos CEO and Chairman, John Wood said of TAPS, “We believe strongly in the TAPS mission to bring comfort and support to those loved by our fallen heroes. An entirely privately funded organization, TAPS has a network of over 50,000 volunteers who stand ready to support our military families when a loved one dies while serving our country. We are proud to offer our support to TAPS and the Wizards Courage Program.” Wood also serves as chairman of the TAPS board of directors.

The Courage hats will be sold for $25 at the Verizon Center Team Store and at merchandise stands throughout the arena during all Wizards home games. There will also be a limited number of autographed Courage hats available for sale at the MSE Foundation table located behind section 104 on the main concourse at Verizon Center.

Courage hats autographed by Bradley Beal, Nene, John Wall or Martell Webster will be available for purchase for $50. Courage hats signed by Marcin Gortat, Al Harrington, Otto Porter or Kevin Seraphin will be available for $40.

Gortat, who was acquired by the Wizards last Friday, will serve as the Wizards Courage program’s spokesman. “I am honored to participate in the Wizards Courage program,” stated Gortat. “I have visited military bases in Afghanistan and have tremendous respect for the daily sacrifice made by the men and women who serve their countries as well as their families.”

In support of the MSE Foundation’s military and veterans’ affairs initiatives, the Wizards will host wounded warriors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as well as TAPS families at a practice on Nov. 7 where they will have a chance to interact with players and team officials. Media interested in covering the event need to RSVP to credentials@monumentalsports.com by Nov. 6.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation has provided innovative IT solutions and services to the federal government for more than 30 years, focusing since 1997 on cybersecurity. Telos solutions ensure that the government's most security-conscious organizations comply with demanding federal and DoD information security mandates. Offerings include Xacta® IA Manager for enterprise IT security management, enterprise security consulting services, secure networks, secure enterprise messaging, and secure identity management solutions. Solutions are represented to the federal government on Telos' GSA schedule. For more information, visit www.telos.com.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey. In 2013 Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, along with the Leonsis Foundation, will donate more than $1.5 million to local charities. More than $1,000,000 has been donated to date.