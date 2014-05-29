Monumental Sports & Entertainment Wins Two Emmy Awards for Broadcast Excellence; Six Bronze Telly Awards for Film & Video Production

June 19, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which launched Monumental Network in January 2013 alongside a new productions department, earned two Emmy Awards at the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gala on June 15. Earlier in the month Monumental Sports was the recipient of six Bronze Telly Awards for film and video production excellence. Caps Red Line won its third consecutive Emmy for Best Sports Programming Series, and Mystics Magazine won its first Emmy in the graphics and animation category for the 15th Anniversary Special episode.

“Winning two Emmy and six Bronze Telly awards is an outstanding achievement,” said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, majority owner and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “One of our goals for Monumental Network and Monumental Productions is to produce and provide high-end, compelling sports and entertainment programming. I’m proud that our efforts have been recognized by multiple Emmy and Telly awards; congratulations to our entire team.”

Caps Red Line (CRL) won its third consecutive Emmy for Best Sports Programming Series for season 4, episode 2. It featured several segments, including one called “Cruisin’” with Capitals forward Joel Ward as he adjusts to life in D.C. with the help of his teammates, two “All-Access” segments on Madame Tussauds creation and unveiling of a wax figure of Alex Ovechkin (only the second hockey player ever to have been sculpted), and an “Elliot’s Take” segment with host Elliot Segal about the first alumni game at Kettler Capitals Iceplex. The “All-Access” segments featuring never-before-seen access to the creation process for a Madame Tussauds statue were also nominated for Best Sports Program/Feature Segment.

Caps Red Line was executive produced by Michael Wurman and Joe Dupriest with supervising producer Chuck Roseberry, field producer Torrey Smith, post production supervisor/editor Timothy Libeau, videographer Todd Burger and host Guerin Austin. Elliot Segal was the CRL segment host.

Jarek Harris won an Emmy in the Graphics & Animation category for his graphics composite reel for the Mystics 15th Anniversary Special episode of Mystics Magazine: The Journey. It is the first Emmy for both Mystics Magazine and Harris.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment had a total of six Emmy Award nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) National Capital Chesapeake Bay Region at the 55th annual event.

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and are the premier awards for honoring outstanding local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, and film and video productions, including online. Its mission is to strengthen the visual arts community by inspiring, promoting and supporting creativity.

Winning Bronze Telly Award entries were: “Making of a Wizards Girl,” which focused on the audition process for the team’s dance squad, “Making of a Draft Pick” looked into the intensive research that goes into drafting an NBA player and “Mystics Magazine: Seed School” chronicled the impact of a team’s visit on a community. All three were produced by Jumoke Davis and Alana Sawyer. This marks the sixth Bronze Telly Award for Davis and the first for Sawyer.

“Can’t Stand the Heat” was produced by Todd Burger and Casey Phillips and documented Wizards players cooking with Chef Jose Andres for DC Central Kitchen’s food bank. This marks the first Bronze Telly Award for Berger and Phillips. The launch of Monumental Network, a digital content platform for fans and customers in the D.C. region and around the world, produced by Joe Dupriest and Rob Hedrick, and “Game Means Something,” the NHL’s season opening video/commercial for the Washington Capitals were also winning submissions.

The judging panel for the awards consisted of more than 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Bronze Telly and a member of The Bronze Telly Council. The Council evaluated entries to recognize distinction in creative work and are judged against a high standard of merit versus a traditional toe-to-toe comparison of entries. Less than 10% of entries are chosen as winners.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. Monumental Sports owns and operates three professional sports teams: the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics. The group also owns and operates Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals, and George Mason University's Patriot Center.