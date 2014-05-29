Monumental Sports & Entertainment Staff Participate in The Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Shopping Event

Twenty-two Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) staff members participated in The Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Shopping event on Wednesday, July 16, at Target in Hyattsville, Md. MSE staff members were paired with local students in need to help them shop for school supplies, shoes and other must-have, back-to-school items. The 25 children ranged from kindergarten to high-school students and each had a shopping list of the supplies required for the upcoming school year. Target provided each student with an $80 gift card.

“It's always great to see an organization support their local community with their presence,” said The Salvation Army’s Brittney Drakeford. “Employees from Monumental Sports inspired the students participating in the Target Back to School Shopping Spree and bring a burst of energy to Salvation Army employees. We're grateful for our continued partnership with Monumental Sports and the company's support of the Angel Tree Program and the 2013 Kettle Classic 5K Run & Walk.”

The shopping event that MSE staff members participated in was just one of three across the D.C. metropolitan area on July 16. An additional 50 students were treated to the back-to-school shopping spree in Washington, D.C., and Prince William County in Virginia. All of the children who participated were part of local, struggling families and selected by The Salvation Army.

“Running around Target and filling up the cart with a local student brought back fond memories of back-to-school shopping with my family,” said Lindsey Bitler, a Monumental Sports & Entertainment employee. “Seeing my student get excited about her new neon-cheetah lunchbox and backpack really made me thankful to give back - and pass on those experiences I was lucky enough to have as a kid.”

The event was the first of three service projects that the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is hosting for MSE employees this summer. In addition to working with The Salvation Army in July, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also partner with D.C. Central Kitchen in August and Catholic Charities’ Cup of Joe program in September. One of Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s core values is the double-bottom line that engages, unifies and gives back to the community the organization serves on a daily basis.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE Foundation is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey. In 2013 Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, along with the Leonsis Foundation, will donate more than $1.5 million to local charities.

The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command assisted more than 73,000 individuals last year from families living across the Greater Washington region by providing help and hope through a diverse range of social services. They offer emergency eviction and utility cut-off prevention assistance, grocery, clothing and furniture vouchers, meals for the hungry and homeless, support for the disabled, elderly and ill, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, disaster relief, transitional housing for single mothers with children and character building opportunities for youth.