Monumental Sports & Entertainment Launches Ticket Rewards Program

September 11, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment is launching Monumental Rewards, a season-ticket member rewards program provided by E Group Inc. that will offer unique benefits and experiences for Wizards, Capitals and Mystics season-ticket members. The Wizards and the Mystics will become the first NBA and WNBA teams to launch the rewards platform, marking the fifth and sixth professional sports league (NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR) clients for E Group. Monumental Rewards is also the first multi-team, venue-based ticket rewards program.

Based on a points system, the program allows members to earn points for buying and renewing season tickets, attending games and member events, achieving tenure as a season-ticket member and more. The points are then redeemed for select exclusive benefits on the eFan™ platform, including behind-the-scenes experiences, auction items, autographed memorabilia and special promotional offers. Season-ticket members can also share points with their ticket partners.

“We wanted to find a unique way to thank our loyal fan bases,” said Jim Van Stone, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of ticket sales and service. “Providing a rewards program creates additional touch points for great customer service and provides our dedicated season-ticket members with opportunities to access great experiences and take advantage of the benefits that are most meaningful to them.”

Monumental Rewards will offer season-ticket members access to several behind-the-scenes experiences, including access courtside or center ice from the penalty box to watch the Wizards, Mystics or Capitals warm-up. Access to exclusive auction items, including a VIP trip to an away game and access to a season-ticket member’s favorite player or team as well as autographed team memorabilia and select promotional offers from partners and sponsors, are just a few examples of the rewards available through the program.

“Monumental Rewards is the first multi-team, venue-based program to leverage the eFan platform,” said Lars Ranger, E Group account director. “We believe Monumental’s vision around a community-based fan loyalty strategy will be an industry game-changer.”

About E Group Inc.

E Group is a Minneapolis-based marketing agency, which specializes in engagement strategies, loyalty programs and sports marketing. E Group collaborates with clients to help them create successful, industry-leading programs for consumers, employees and/or channel partners. The eFan™ loyalty marketing platform allows sports teams to extend and deepen fan relationships, particularly with season ticket members. Currently ten professional sports teams are using the eFan technologies to engage their fans. Visit www.egroupnet.com.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE)

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates three professional sports teams: the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics. The group also owns and operates Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. MSE also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals, and George Mason University's Patriot Center.