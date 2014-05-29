Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to Receive Mayor's Community Service Award

December 10, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will receive the inaugural Corporate Engagement Award as part of the 2013 Mayor’s Community Service Awards on Dec. 17.

“The commitment of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to service in Washington, D.C., is truly monumental,” said Jeffrey D. Richardson, executive director for Serve DC, the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism. “We are pleased to be awarding our first Corporate Engagement Award to an entity that sets such a high bar for engagement by investing both their financial and human resources to serving as a positive influence in the community, and inspiring others to do the same.”

The Mayor's Community Service Awards are presented annually to recognize, reward and encourage activities that make or have a significant impact on meeting the needs of District of Columbia communities. This year marks the first time an award for Corporate Engagement will be presented. The Corporate Engagement Award provides an opportunity to highlight an entity in the District of Columbia that has demonstrated exemplary commitment to employee volunteer engagement in the District.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment partner and Foundation board member Roger Mody and Foundation executive director Elizabeth Wodatch will accept the award on behalf of the organization.

“We are honored to be recognized for our community service by the mayor’s office,” said Wodatch. “We are proud to receive the inaugural Corporate Engagement Award and look forward to continuing the Foundation’s work in the metropolitan area.”

In 2013 MSE Foundation, along with the Leonsis Foundation, will donate more than $1.5 million to local charities; more than $1 million has been donated to date. Some of the Foundations’ nonprofit partners include Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, District of Columbia College Access Program, Playworks Washington, D.C., the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, DC Central Kitchen and KaBOOM!

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey.