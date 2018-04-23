Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Names 2018 DC-CAP Boys’ Basketball Scholarship Recipient

Washington, D.C. – Washington Bullets alumnus Bob Dandridge presented a $10,000 check to Cesar Chavez Parkside High School senior Warren Loften, Jr. during the Wizards game on April 10. This is the fourth-consecutive year that Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation awarded a $10,000 scholarship to a D.C. boys’ basketball student-athlete through the District of Columbia College Access Program (DC-CAP). Recipients must attend D.C. public or public charter schools to be eligible for the scholarship. Candidates were required to write an essay on what inspired them to play basketball, what lessons they learned from the sport and how those lessons will help them throughout college and as they begin their career in the workforce.

MSE Foundation is the official charity of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, NHL’s Washington Capitals and AFL’s Washington Valor and Baltimore Brigade and focuses on five pillars including youth basketball and education and scholarship.

From the time Warren could walk, his dad placed a basketball in his hands and, as a toddler, taught him the skills, techniques and the joy and love for the game he still possesses today. Warren has been playing organized basketball since the fourth grade and believes the lessons and leadership skills he has learned from the game have had a great impact on his life and will help him succeed throughout his college and post-college careers.

As the captain of the varsity basketball team during the 2017-18 school year at Cesar Chavez Parkside High School, he led by example and set the tone for all his teammates, both on the court and in the community, by providing guidance, support and creating an atmosphere of community, or a “brotherhood,” as Warren prefers to call it. Warren believes the same lessons he learned through basketball as a teammate and leader of the team will apply to his upcoming college years: how to overcome adversity in tough times; how to solve problems and be willing to ask for help from those with more experience and expertise; and the importance of surrounding himself with positive individuals, “to pick me up and have my back when I am down.”

Warren wrote in his essay that the lessons he’s learned on the basketball floor have given him confidence in applying for internships, speaking with professors, connecting with peers and will also “aid in the smooth transition from college into the workface, engaging in the career of my choice.” Warren’s outstanding letters of recommendation from his high school advisors and teachers highlight his tremendous work ethic, positive attitude and strong will to succeed. These attributes will continue to help him achieve his goals this upcoming fall as a freshman at Delaware State, where Warren intends to study management.