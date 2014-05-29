Monumental Network to Broadcast Award-Winning Wizards Magazine

November 12, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wizards Magazine, the award-winning series that follows the Washington Wizards, will broadcast on www.monumentalnetwork.com during the 2013-14 season for the second consecutive year. The show will premiere on Nov. 12 and will continue to provide fans with a behind the scenes look of the team as well as their off the court activities.

Wizards Magazine has won multiple awards including four Capital Emmys in the category of overall programming, editing, and graphics, six Telly awards for editing, overall production & videography, and a DC Peer Award for scriptwriting and directing.

A few of the features scheduled are the team’s preseason game in Brazil, Bradley Beal’s return to Saint Louis, Phil Chenier’s Hall of Fame Induction as well as predictions from Wizards broadcasters Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor.

NBA’s Washington Wizards are owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. The company also owns and operates the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex– the training facility for the Washington Capitals and the Patriot Center arena at George Mason University.