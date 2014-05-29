Miguel Paul Profile

Miguel Paul - Guard - 6'1 - 170 lbs
East Carolina - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.1 13.3 2.2 7.2 1.5 0.2 3.6 .370 .341 .872