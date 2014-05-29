Mason Plumlee Profile
Mason Plumlee - Center - 7'0 - 238 lbs
Duke - Sr. - 23 years old
Plumlee played four years at Duke and improved his scoring in each one, finally averaging over 17 points per game as a senior. He is one of the top big men in his class and can score with both hands around the rim. His perimeter game is limited, but his athleticism and desire outweigh any of the drawbacks he brings with him.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|34.7
|17.1
|9.9
|1.9
|1.0
|1.4
|2.9
|.599
|.000
|.681
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Spring
|6' 11.25''
|7' 0.5''
|239
|6' 11.0''
|9' 0''
|30.5
|36.0
|14
|10.89
|3.29
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Late Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 20
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 20
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 20
NBA.com Scouting Report
NBA Comparable - Yi Jianlian
Plumlee Videos