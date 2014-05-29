Mason Plumlee Profile

Mason Plumlee - Center - 7'0 - 238 lbs
Duke - Sr. - 23 years old

Plumlee played four years at Duke and improved his scoring in each one, finally averaging over 17 points per game as a senior. He is one of the top big men in his class and can score with both hands around the rim. His perimeter game is limited, but his athleticism and desire outweigh any of the drawbacks he brings with him.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
34.7 17.1 9.9 1.9 1.0 1.4 2.9 .599 .000 .681

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring
6' 11.25'' 7' 0.5'' 239 6' 11.0'' 9' 0'' 30.5 36.0 14 10.89 3.29

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - Late Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 20

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 20

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 20

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Athletic forward
  • Played four years in college
  • Brings energy
  • Can use both hands to score
Weaknesses
  • Post-game can be too predictable
  • Lacks a great deal of upside
Draft Projection - Late Lottery
NBA Comparable - Yi Jianlian


Plumlee Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis