Mason Plumlee Profile

Mason Plumlee - Center - 7'0 - 238 lbs

Duke - Sr. - 23 years old

Plumlee played four years at Duke and improved his scoring in each one, finally averaging over 17 points per game as a senior. He is one of the top big men in his class and can score with both hands around the rim. His perimeter game is limited, but his athleticism and desire outweigh any of the drawbacks he brings with him.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 34.7 17.1 9.9 1.9 1.0 1.4 2.9 .599 .000 .681

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring 6' 11.25'' 7' 0.5'' 239 6' 11.0'' 9' 0'' 30.5 36.0 14 10.89 3.29

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Late Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 20 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 20 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 20

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Athletic forward

Played four years in college

Brings energy

Can use both hands to score Weaknesses

Post-game can be too predictable

Lacks a great deal of upside



Plumlee Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis