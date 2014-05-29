Malcom Armstead Profile

Related Articles: 
Demetrius Conger Profile
Ramon Galloway Profile
Jamelle Hagins Profile
Romero Osby Profile
Tray Woodall Profile

Malcom Armstead - Guard - 6'0 - 205 lbs
Wichita St. - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
28.6 10.7 3.8 4.0 1.9 0.1 2.3 .394 .345 .803