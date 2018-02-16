Less than 40 Days Until 40th Anniversary Celebration of 1978 Bullets Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As announced at the beginning of the season, the Wizards are celebrating the Washington Bullets NBA Championship team for a special 40th anniversary weekend celebration presented by Chobani and Giant. The weekend will tip off with Phil Chenier’s jersey retirement on Friday, March 23, vs. the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. followed by the 1978 championship team being honored on Sunday, March 25, vs. the New York Knicks at 6 p.m.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our 1978 Championship, we recognize and remember a team and organization who achieved their ultimate and only goal,” said Executive Director of the Bullets/Wizards Alumni Association and key member of the 1978 team Bob Dandridge. “It will be a special weekend to re-connect as teammates and to pay tribute to those members of the team who are no longer with us. We also look forward to reminiscing with our tremendous families and dedicated fans—without them, the fat lady does not sing!”

With the celebration weekend being less than 40 days out, various weekend festivities and plans have now been confirmed, including:

Players and coaches expected to attend the weekend’s festivities: Phil Chenier Bob Dandridge Kevin Grevey Elvin Hayes Tom Henderson Mitch Kupchak John Lally Joe Pace Wes Unseld Phil Walker Larry Wright Bernie Bickerstaff Bob Ferry Dick Motta Deceased members of the team Charles Johnson and Greg Ballard will be represented by their family and friends

Special halftime ceremonies for both games: Chenier’s #45 goes into the rafters on Friday, March 23 The 1977-78 team will be honored on Sunday, March 25

Full arena giveaways for each night: A special Phil Chenier item for Friday night (which will be announced at a later date) A commemorative t-shirt for Sunday night

Tributes to Abe & Irene Pollin and their family

Autograph opportunities with the alumni

Special in-game elements celebrating Phil and the team all weekend long, including a reunion of the Bullettes dance team

Special commemorative shooting shirts worn by the current Wizards team for both games

“I look forward to seeing my teammates and enjoying a weekend with fans, friends and family who made the championship so special to me” said Bullets legend Elvin Hayes.

A specially-themed $40 ticket package is available to all fans that includes tickets to both games during the celebration weekend. The ticket package also includes access to a pregame autograph session and chalk talk with the legends over the weekend. Fans can visit washingtonwizards.com or https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/verizon/EN/buy/details/w1740anv to purchase (quantity limited on autograph session and chalk talk).

“The iconic 1978 Washington Bullets brought a championship home to our city and in doing so, inspired an entire generation of Washington basketball fans,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment Founder, Chairman and Majority Owner Ted Leonsis. “We look forward to honoring their excellence on the court, their contribution to the game and their indelible imprint on the fabric of our city.”

Highlights, achievements and memories of the 1978 team will be recognized on the Wizards social media platforms throughout the season with the hashtag #Bullets40. For more information, videos, photos and more visit: http://www.washingtonwizards.com/40th.

