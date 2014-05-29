Laurence Bowers Profile

Laurence Bowers - Forward - 6'8 - 227 lbs
Missouri - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
27.1 14.1 6.1 1.1 0.6 1.2 1.3 .546 .389 .683