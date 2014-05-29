Lamont Jones Profile

Lamont Jones - Guard - 6'0 - 194 lbs
Iona - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
36.6 22.6 3.0 3.4 1.2 0.1 3.4 .439 .315 .888