Khalif Wyatt Profile

Khalif Wyatt - Guard - 6'4 - 215 lbs
Temple - Sr. - 21 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.4 20.5 2.9 4.0 1.7 0.2 3.1 .417 .316 .836