Kevin Foster Profile

Kevin Foster - Guard - 6'2 - 219 lbs
Santa Clara - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.0 19.3 2.7 4.3 2.3 0.1 3.6 .396 .350 .780