Kevin Dillard Profile

Kevin Dillard - Guard - 6'0 - 171 lbs
Dayton - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.0 15.3 1.9 4.5 1.1 0.1 3.2 .405 .396 .892