Kellen Thornton Profile

Kellen Thornton - Forward - 6'7 - 215 lbs
Tennessee St. - Sr. - 24 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.7 15.6 8.2 1.1 1.0 0.7 2.3 .520 .328 .713