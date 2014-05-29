Keion Bell Profile

Related Articles: 
Laurence Bowers Profile
D.J. Seeley Profile
James Southerland Profile
DeShaun Thomas Profile
Khalif Wyatt Profile

Keion Bell - Guard - 6'4 - 200 lbs
Missouri - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
25.3 10.7 4.2 1.6 1.2 0.1 1.8 .523 .275 .866