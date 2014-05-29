Karron Johnson Profile

Karron Johnson - Forward - 6'7 - 210 lbs
Shaw - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
29.4 17.4 8.0 2.7 1.2 0.9 3.4 .614 .333 .620