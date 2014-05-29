Junior Cadougan Profile

Junior Cadougan - Guard - 6'1 - 190 lbs
Marquette - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
28.1 8.5 2.9 3.8 1.1 0.1 2.5 .431 .226 .714