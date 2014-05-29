John Wall Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

March 3, 2014

Washington, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Wizards guard John Wall has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, February 24, through Sunday, March 2.

Wall averaged 25.0 points, 10.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting .592 from the field, .813 from the free throw line and .444 from three-point range in leading the Wizards to a 3-0 record during the week.

The 2014 All-Star was the only player in the NBA to average 25.0 points and 10.0 assists during the week while being tied for first among all NBA players in assists per game at 10.7. Wall tallied 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a 115-106 win vs. Orlando on 2/25. He then tallied one of his seven 30+ point games on the season, with 31 points and nine assists in a 134-129 triple overtime win in Toronto on 2/27. In the team's final game of the week, the fourth-year guard tallied 17 points and a career high-tying 16 assists in the team's 122-103 win at Philadelphia. In that game, Wall became the second player in franchise history (Kevin Porter, 1980) to have at least 17 points and 16 assists in less than 30 minutes of play and the first player in the NBA to do so since Damon Stoudamire in 2007. Wall is the first Wizards player to win the award twice in the same season since Gilbert Arenas was a three-time Player of the Week award winner in 2006-07.

On the season, Wall is averaging 20.0 points, 9.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.