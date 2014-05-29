John Wall Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

November 25, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard John Wall has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, November 18, through Sunday, November 24.

Wall averaged 24.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while shooting .500 from the field, .880 from the free-throw line and .500 from three-point range in leading the Wizards to a 3-1 record during the week.

The fourth-year guard tallied 30+ points in consecutive games for the first time in his career after scoring a season-high 37 at Toronto on 11/22 (including 30 in the second half) and then 31 vs. New York in a 98-89 win on 11/23. Wall had two double-doubles on the week and scored 14 points while dishing out a career-high tying 16 assists, with only one turnover, in a 104-100 win vs. Minnesota on 11/19. He is the only player in the NBA this season to have a game with at least 16 assists and only one turnover. The last player to accomplish this feat was Wall in March of 2013. In a 98-91 win at Cleveland on 11/20, Wall poured in 15 points, 10 assists and four steals.

On the season, Wall is averaging 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.