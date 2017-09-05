John Wall: 27 Things to Know

By Zach Rosen

John Wall turned 27 years old on Wednesday, and the Wizards' point guard had quite the year since his last birthday. Wall was named All-NBA Third Team, an All-Star for the fourth straight season, and led the Wizards to one of their best seasons in almost 40 years.

To celebrate Wall's 27th birthday, here are 27 things to know about the Wizards' four-time All-Star point guard.

1. Wall was selected by the Wizards with the 1st overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

2. Wall wears No. 2 for the Wizards. His number in college was No. 11, but the franchise retired No. 11 for Elvin Hayes. Thus, 1+1 = 2.

3. Wall earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2016-17, the first Wizards player to be named to an All-NBA team since Gilbert Arenas in 2006-07.

4. Wall became an All-Star for the fourth straight season during the 2016-17 campaign, the fourth player in franchise history to do so.

5. Wall loves dogs; he has three pitbulls and two French bulldogs, which he showed off in a video with INTERRUPTED.

6. Wall became the 6th-fastest player in NBA history (124 games) to reach the 2,000 points/1,000 assists plateau.

7. Wall has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week seven times in his career, including twice in the 2016-17 season.

8. Last postseason, Wall became the 8th player in league history to average at least 25 points and 10 assists in the playoffs (minimum three games).

9. Wall led the Wizards to their best season in almost 40 years, as the team won 49 games, claimed the Southeast Division title, and a top-four seed for the first time since the 1978-79 season.

10. Wall is the Wizards’ all-time leader in assists (4,610) and steals (870), and is 7th in both points (9,419) and minutes played (18,031).

11. Wall believes he could have been a quarterback and played football, as this video shows. He’s a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

12. Besides watching basketball and hanging with his friends, family, and dogs, one of Wall’s favorite hobbies is bowling.

13. Wall’s favorite foods are shrimp and crab legs, fitting for his time in the DMV. His favorite restaurant in D.C. is Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, & Stone Crab.

14. In Game 2 against the Celtics in the 2016-17 playoffs, Wall had the only 40-point, 13-assist, three steals and three blocks effort in a playoff game since blocks were first recorded as a statistic in 1973-74.

15. Wall scored a career-high 52 points against the Magic on December 6, 2016.

16. Wall was named the 2015-16 NBA Cares Community Assist Award recipient for his community involvement in the DMV and Raleigh, NC areas.

17. Wall became the first player in NBA history to record totals of at least 1,800 points, 800 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks in a season in 2016-17.

18. Wall has averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 500 games (488 starts) in his seven NBA seasons. Magic Johnson is the only other player in NBA history to pose those numbers for his career.

19. For the fourth straight year, the John Wall Family Foundation held a backpack giveaway and field day in D.C. Since 2013, Wall has donated over $1 million towards local charities in conjunction with the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation.

20. Wall dished out a career-high 20 assists vs. Chicago on March 17, 2017, tying a franchise record (Rod Strickland, 1998).

21. Wall’s nephew, WallWay Pack, is an up-and-coming rapper. His other favorite rappers include Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Lil Durk among others.

22. This summer, University of Kentucky Athletics announced that Wall will be inducted into their Hall of Fame in September. Wall plans to finish his business degree at UK in the next few years.

23. Since steals and blocks became an official stat in the early 1970s, Wall is the fastest player (134) games to reach 2,200 points, 1000 assists, 600 rebounds, 200 steals and 90 blocks.

24. Wall drinks hot chocolate from McDonald’s before every game.

25. Wall won the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

26. At Kentucky, Wall was roommates with New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins. The two of them are also former UK teammates and best friends with Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe. Wall and Cousins were groomsmen in Bledsoe's wedding over the summer.

27. Allen Iverson was Wall’s idol growing up. If he could play with any former NBA players, he would choose Iverson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon.