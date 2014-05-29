Jamelle Hagins Profile

Jamelle Hagins - Forward - 6'9 - 235 lbs
Delaware - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.1 11.6 10.7 1.1 0.9 2.4 2.3 .546 .000 .744