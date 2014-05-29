Jackie Carmichael Profile

Related Articles: 
Kevin Dillard Profile
Ryan Evans Profile
Viktor Gaddefors Profile
Bruce Massey Profile
Otto Porter Profile

Jackie Carmichael - Forward - 6'9 - 231 lbs
Illinois St. - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
30.6 17.4 9.3 0.8 1.0 2.0 2.3 .527 .182 .681