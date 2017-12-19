Homestand concludes tonight with New Orleans

The Wizards wrap their four-game homestand tonight when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to town.

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Wizards (16-14): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Oubre Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Pelicans (15-15): G - Holiday, G - Rondo, F - Moore, F - Davis, C - Cousins

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), Otto Porter Jr. (Thigh - Questionable)

Pelicans: Alexis Ajinca (Knee - Out), Tony Allen (Leg - Out), Solomon Hill (Hamstring - Out), Frank Jackson (Foot - Out)

Otto's Status

Otto Porter Jr. missed Monday's practice and will be questionable again for tonight's game against the Pelicans. Porter was held out of Sunday's contest against Cleveland with a thigh contusion which he suffered early in Friday's game against the Clippers. Kelly Oubre Jr. started in Porter's place on Sunday and would likely start again tonight if Porter is once again unable to go. There should be an update about two hours before the game, but a decision may not be made until gametime.

Pels Show a Rare Look

The Pels have one of the more unique looking starting lineups in the league and one the Wizards will have to be ready to defend. They start two point guards in Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo and while they have different skill sets, they both handle the ball well and both average over five assists per game. They also start a third guard in E'Twaun Moore, though he'll play more out on the wing, and he's having his best season as a pro, averaging over 13 points per game and shooting over 47% from 3-point range. But where the Pels really present problems is in the frontcourt, where they have two of the best big men in the game in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. They combine for over 50 points per game and both can stretch the floor by shooting from the perimeter. They present plenty of matchup problems with these lineups and rank fifth in the NBA in scoring, but they have been inconsistent all year on the defensive end and rank 29th in points against, giving up almost 112 points per game.

The Pels have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games and enter tonight's game at 15-15, tied for seventh in the Western Conference.

Mike Scott Stays Hot

Mike Scott continued his hot shooting on Sunday with 19 points on 8/14 shooting. He's now shooting 74% over the last seven games, which ranks second in the NBA over that time. He's scored in double figures in three straight games and is averaging 16.2 points per game over his last five. He tied a season-high playing 33 minutes on Sunday and if he keeps shooting the way he has, he'll likely continue to see his minutes increase.



Up next, the Wizards head back on the road and head back to Brooklyn for the second time in 10 days to take on the Nets. (7:30 p.m.).