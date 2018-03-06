Heat in town for end of the homestand

The Wizards close out their homestand tonight against the Miami Heat.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (36-28): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Heat (34-30): G - Dragic, G – Richardson, F - Babbitt, F - Johnson, C - Whiteside

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Heat: Dion Waiters (Ankle - Out), Wayne Ellington (Quad - Questionable), Tyler Johnson (Quad - Questionable)

Storylines

Wizards Look to Get Back in Win Column

The Wizards have lost three straight games for the first time this season and once again host a team just behind them in the standings tonight at Capital One Arena. The Heat enter tonight's game just two games behind the Wizards, who have slipped to the five seed in the Eastern Conference. The East is so tight, the Wiz are 1.5 games behind Cleveland for the three seed and just two games ahead of the Heat and Bucks, who have identical records and sit in the seven and eight seeds.

The Wizards and Heat have split their previous two games, with each team winning on the road. The Wizards beat the Heat in Miami on November 15th and then two days later lost at home. The third and fourth games of the series will also be stacked together, as after tonight they'll meet again on Saturday night in Miami.

The Wizards have lost the last three home games to Miami by exactly three points each.

Heat on Back-to-Back

While the Wizards were off last night, the Heat had a game in Miami, where the routed the Phoenix Suns, 125-103. Hassan Whiteside led Miami with 24 points and 14 boards as the team had seven players reach double figures in the win. They shot 51% from the field and dished out 33 assists, while scoring their second most points of the season. They did so without some of their top offensive players, as Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson were all sidelined with injuries. Ellington and Johnson will be questionable tonight with quad injuries.

The Heat have made some changes since the Wizards last played them in November, most notably bringing back Dwyane Wade, who they acquired via trade with the Cavs. He's been playing around 23 minutes off the bench and has scored in double figures in four straight, including a 27 and a 25 point outing last week. His minutes may be monitored on the back-to-back tonight, but he did play in the team's previous two back-to-backs.

Otto Continues to Shoot Well

Since the All-Star break, Otto Porter is fourth in the NBA in shooting and third in the NBA in 3-point shooting and is now one of only three players in the league to be averaging over 15 points per game, while shooting over 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range. He's now scored at least 15 points in eight straight games and 14 of his last 16 games. He's now made multiple 3-pointers in seven straight games and has shot 50% or better from 3-point range in six of those seven games.

Up next, the Wizards head back on the road and take on the Pelicans on Friday night in New Orleans. (8:00 p.m.).