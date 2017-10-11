Heat top Wizards in final seconds, 117-115
Wizards fall in fourth preseason game despite strong offensive performance
Photos | Box Score The Wizards played their main role players in Miami on Wednesday night, but fell short, 117-115. The Heat sat their main players Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, and Dion Waiters, but the Heat showed off their impressive depth. It was only the fourth preseason game, but with the Sixers coming to Washington, D.C. in a week, there was plenty to take note of after Wednesday's game. Smith shines with starters After Kelly Oubre Jr. started the Wizards' third preseason game, Jason Smith got the start at power forward on Wednesday night. Smith only missed one shot all night, scoring 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. At this point, it appears Smith is the favorite to start in place of Markieff Morris on opening night, though no final decisions have been made. John Wall had 16 points (7/12 FG) and eight assists in 26 minutes on the night. He was active defensively and took over the game in the third quarter with multiple and-one finishes and had a great shooting night. Bradley Beal added 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Otto Porter Jr. added 11 points in their 27 and 26 minutes respectively. Marcin Gortat had eight points and three rebounds and meshed well offensively with Smith in the frontcourt. Oubre, Frazier lead strong bench effort Tim Frazier made his preseason debut, and he gave the Wizards exactly what they're looking for from the backup point guard position. Frazier dished out nine assists and made a clutch layup in the closing seconds to give the Wizards the lead for the time being. He did the little things both offensively and defensively and had a strong debut overall. After the game, Brooks praised Frazier's nine-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio and said he looked great. Kelly Oubre Jr. may have had the best all-around night among all of the Wizards, putting together a double-double. Oubre had a huge second half, corralling offensive rebounds, making defensive stops with charges, steals, and blocks, and doing what he does best: disrupt the opponent. He would finish with 10 points and 14 rebounds (four offensive) and ignite the Wizards down the stretch. Brooks mentioned postgame how Oubre is developing right in front of our eyes and he would have been the reason the Wizards won the game had Mickey's late 3-pointer not fallen. Ian Mahinmi (eight points and seven rebounds) and Mike Scott (13 points) also played well off the bench. Tomas Satoransky, Chris McCullough, Donald Sloan, and Carrick Felix did not see any minutes. 3-point defense struggles The Wizards' defense gave up 117 points, including 67 in the second half. The Heat finished the game shooting 49.4%, and more importantly, 40.0% from beyond the arc. Miami made 16 of their 40 3-point attempts, including Jordan Mickey's game-winner with only seconds remaining. Scott Brooks will not be happy when he looks back at the film from this preseason game. The Wizards struggled with help and recover defense all night, and will need to turn it around with the season beginning a week from Wednesday. Next up, the Wizards round out their preseason schedule with the Knicks in New York at 7:30pm.