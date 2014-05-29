Gregory Echenique Profile

Gregory Echenique - Forward - 6'8 - 265 lbs
Creighton - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
22.9 9.7 6.6 0.4 0.6 1.7 1.3 .657 .000 .646