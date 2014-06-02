GEICO to Serve as Presenting Partner for Wizards First-Round Playoffs Games

April 21, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced that GEICO will serve as the presenting partner of the first round of home playoff games against the Chicago Bulls. The team also unveiled the new playoff tagline "dcRising." Fans using social media are encouraged to use #dcRising.

Newly designed game operations elements surrounding the "dcRising" tagline, including a 40x40 team-branded flag, will be introduced for the first round. Fans will also have the chance to participate in a new interactive opening video using updated Washington Wizards mobile app.

Washington will host Chicago for Game 3 on Friday, April 25, at 8 p.m. Every fan will receive a Wizards playoff -shirt created by CustomInk courtesy of GEICO. Fans in the 100 level will receive red shirts, fans in the 200 and 300 level will receive white shirts and fans in the 400 level will receive blue shirts. In addition, WPGC personality Mr. Peter Parker will host his show live from Verizon Center from 4 p.m. until tip-off. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in all of the pre-game activities.

Game 4 will take place on Sunday, April 27, at 1 p.m. Rally towels provided by GEICO will be given away to every fan in attendance. Prior to the game new Mystics players Stefanie Dolson and Bria Hartley will sign autographs on the concourse.

On Tuesday, April 22, the team will host a viewing party at Grevey's located at 8130 Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church from 8 to 10:30 p.m. The staff will be decked out in Wizards gear while fans will have a chance to enjoy Wizards-themed food and drinks specials, interactive games and raffle prizes. 106.7 The Fan, the Wizard Girls, G-Man and Power Pack will also be on hand for the festivities.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will serve as the presenting sponsor of Wizards Playoff Central. Led by the announcing team of Steve Buckhantz and Phil Chenier alongside reporter Chris Miller, Comcast SportsNet will broadcast all games, except Game 4, which will be carried nationally by ABC. Dave Johnson and Glenn Consor will broadcast all playoff games, including pregame and postgame shows on 1500 AM and 99.1 FM.

Limited game tickets for the Washington Wizards’ first two home playoff games are currently available at 1-800-745-3000, on WashingtonWizards.com and at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Verizon Center box office.

For continued playoff information, including game highlights, player and coach interviews, game previews, analysis and stats, visit Monumental Network.