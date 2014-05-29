93 103

Your browser does not support iframes.

Recap

The Wizards put forth a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Heat 29-16 but it was not quite enough as they fell to the defending champs 103-93. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 19 points and Marcin Gortat had a very solid double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.

Key Moment

Early in the second quarter, Martell Webster hit a pair of free throws to cut the Heat lead to just three points. The Heat though would follow that up with an 18-5 over the next five minutes and the Wizards would not make a real dent into the Heat lead until the waning moments of the game.

Player of the Game

LeBron James was his usual brilliant self, scoring 25 points on 9/14 shooting including 3/5 from outside. The Big 3 of James, Wade and Bosh scored 69 of the Heat's 103 points in the game.

Key Stat

32. The Heat had 32 assists on their 37 made baskets, giving them only five baskets without an assist.

Unsung Hero

Marcin Gortat was very solid again for the Wizards, getting a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He had five of those rebounds on the offensive glass to give the Wizards some extra possessions.