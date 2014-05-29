102 109

Recap

Despite a ten point halftime lead, the Wizards dropped their home opener to the Sixers, 109-102. John Wall led the effort with 26 points and six assists while Trevor Ariza continued his strong start to the year with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Key Moment

After a Martell Webster three pointer with 1:15 to play cut the Sixers lead to just 3, the Wizards had several chances at a steal on the ensuing Sixers possession but couldn't come up with the ball. Thaddeus Young then hit a very athletic layup to give the Sixers the 5 point lead and the Wizards would never get closer than that the rest of the way.

Player of the Game

Thaddeus Young was outstanding in this one, scoring 29 points on 14/20 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, and was a big reason the Sixers scored 74 points in the paint.

Key Stat

23 and 3. John Wall had a phenomenal first half scoring 23 points to take the Wizards out to a 10 point lead at the half but had just 3 second half points as the Wizards stumbled.

Unsung Hero

Trevor Booker went 5/7 from the field for 10 points and added 8 rebounds. He also had several very athletic hustle plays to keep possessions alive.