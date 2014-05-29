102 113

Recap

Despite 28 points and 10 rebounds from Trevor Ariza, the Wizards dropped their opener to the Pistons in Detroit, 113-102. John Wall added his own double-double with 20 points and 11 assists and Bradley Beal chipped in 17 points.

Key Moment

With 7:43 to go in the game, Marcin Gortat made an incredibly athletic play to get the put back on an Ariza missed three and cut the Pistons lead to just four. On the very next Pistons possession though, Singler had a very strong take to the hole for an and-1 to push the lead back to seven and the Wizards would never get closer than six the rest of the way.

Player of the Game

While Ariza was phenomenal for the Wizards, this has to go to Greg Monroe. Monroe had a dominant 24 point and 16 rebound line on the night.

Key Stat

56-28. The Pistons doubled up the Wizards in terms of points in the paint, led largely by that huge front line of Josh Smith, Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond.

Unsung Hero



Field Goal %: 43.6%

3 Point %: 40%

Assists: 23

Rebounds: 38

Opponents Field Goal %: 50%

Points: Trevor Ariza - 28

Rebounds: Trevor Ariza - 10

Assists: John Wall - 11

Blocks: 3 Tied - 1

Steals: John Wall - 3 Box Score

Gameday Blog Gortat is such a physical inside presence for the Wiz! Great addition! #WizPistons — Roni (@RBBallWiz) October 31, 2013 Trevor Ariza is some kind of on fire. He's 1 away from his career high of 7 from beyond the arc. #WizardsTalk #WizPistons — CSN Washington (@CSNwashington) October 31, 2013

Despite being with the team for just five days, Marcin Gortat had an impressive debut. He was tough down low, battled all night and finished with 9 points and 9 boards in 17 minutes.