Game Preview: Wizards vs. Pistons 12/28/13

#WIZPISTONS PREVIEW By: Jeremy Hyman

Last Season vs. Detroit The Pistons swept the season series, 4-0.

What to Watch For Big Front Lines - After adding Josh Smith in the off-season, the Pistons now have one of the biggest front lines in the NBA. Between Smith, Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond, the Wizards will have to pay extra attention to attacking the glass in tonight's contest. The addition of Marcin Gortat could pay immediate dividends as the Wizards will count on the seven footer to play a big role in limiting the Pistons inside the paint. Youth vs. Youth - John Wall (23) and Bradley Beal (20) could start the game against two rookie guards with the same age as them in Peyton Siva (23) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20). Although they may have the same age, Wall is entering his fourth year while Beal his second and this could be a matchup the Wizards exploit throughout the night.

Who's Hot Wizards - Bradley Beal finished the preseason second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 20.7 ppg. Pistons - Andre Drummond grabbed a preseason-high 20 rebounds last Thursday against Minnesota. He averaged 12.0 rebounds per game during preseason.

Opening Night - There's always a little different vibe in the air on opening night and when playing in another team's building, it can be difficult to overcome. The Wizards will have to take the crowd out of the game early and try to avoid a sluggish start to get this win on opening night. The action kicks off at 7:30 from The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Bradley Beal vs. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

In his rookie campaign, Bradley Beal averaged 13.9 points (second on the team)

per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game along with being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and finished third in the Rookie

of the Year voting. He followed that up by finishing second in the NBA in scoring during the preseason with 20.7 ppg. He has many pundits projecting big things for him in 2013-14 and will look to continue his hot shooting from the preseason tonight in Detroit. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) makes his NBA debut tonight after being selected with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. He's a big guard who can really defend and wreak havoc on opposing perimeter players. He and Beal were teammates in the 2011 McDonald's All-American game, so there is some familiarity between the two former SEC guards. It should be a fun one to watch as these two young guns go at it for the first time at the highest level.

December 28, 2013 - 7:00 pm

TV: CSN

Radio: 106.7 FM, 1500 AM

Season Series:
10/30 - WAS 102 @ DET 113
12/28 - DET @ WAS
12/30 - WAS @ DET
01/18 - DET @ WAS