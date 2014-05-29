#WizSixers Preview By: Jeremy Hyman Last Time vs. Philadelphia The 76ers beat the Wizards, 109-102, last Friday night at Verizon Center. John Wall led the Wizards with 26 points. What to Watch For Points in the Paint - Last Friday, the 76ers scored 74 points in the paint, a number that the Wizards must reduce if they want a different outcome tonight. Head coach Randy Wittman told the media after practice that this high number was more a result from dribble penetration into the paint than it was from post-production. The Sixers were able to get to the rim too easily last Friday and protecting the rim will be a key in tonight's contest. Point-Guard Battle - John Wall opened Friday's game on fire, making his first seven shots and scoring 23 points in the first half against rookie Michael-Carter Williams. He was hampered by back spasms and limited to just three points in the second half, but if he can stay healthy tonight look for Wall to put two monster halves together and lead the Wizards to their first win of the season. Who's Hot Wizards - Trevor Ariza has scored in double figures in all three games thus far and is leading the team with 10.3 rebounds per game. He hit all three of his three-pointers in the fourth quarter in Miami on Sunday, so we'll see if that carries over into tonight's game. 76ers - Michael Carter-Williams is off to some kind of start to his NBA career. He became the first rookie to win player of the week award since Shaq and has put up impressive numbers through his first four games of the season. X-Factor Payback - With Friday's home loss fresh in their mind, there is no doubt the Wizards will be out for payback tonight in Philadelphia. That was a game the team knew they should have won, but tonight they get their chance for redemption. The action kicks off at 7:00pm at Wells Fargo Center. John Wall

vs. Michael Carter-Williams

19.0 PPG 20.0 3.7 RPG 5.0 8.7 APG 7.8 .423 FG % .406 John Wall electrified the crowd with an incredible first half performance last Friday against Philadelphia. He scored 23 points and looked like he was on his way to another record setting night, but unfortunately was limited with back spasms and scored just three points in the second half. He came back on Sunday and finished with 11 points and nine assists in a loss in Miami, but more importantly was healthy and should be at 100% when he goes tonight. Former Syracuse Orange standout guard Michael Carter-Williams has Philadelphia abuzz as has the Sixers off a 3-1 start after they entered the year with low expectations. He has put up some gaudy numbers for a rookie point-guard, but was held to just 4/17 shooting on Monday night in Golden State. Look for the Wizards to make him a shooter tonight and keep him out of the lane, where he is most effective. John Wall drives in for the three-point play last Friday vs. Philadelphia. Your browser does not support iframes.

November 6, 2013 - 7:00 pm

TV: CSN

Radio: 106.7, 1500 AM

Live Chat John Wall

6-4 | 207 lbs |

PPG: 19.0 | RPG: 3.7 | APG: 8.7 PG Michael Carter-Williams

6-6 | 185 lbs |

PPG: 20.0 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 7.8 Bradley Beal

6-5 | 195 lbs |

PPG: 15.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 2.7 SG James Anderson

6-6 | 210 lbs |

PPG: 4.8 | RPG: 4.0 | APG: 2.5 Trevor Ariza

6-8 | 220 lbs |

PPG: 17.7 | RPG: 10.3 | APG: 3.0 SF Evan Turner

6-7 | 216 lbs |

PPG: 21.8 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 3.3 Trevor Booker

6-8 | 235 lbs |

PPG: 6.7 | RPG: 6.3 | APG: 1.7 PF Thaddeus Young

6-8 | 230 lbs |

PPG: 14.5 | RPG: 5.8 | APG: 1.8 Marcin Gortat

6-11 | 240 lbs |

PPG: 12.0 | RPG: 9.0 | APG: 0.7 C Spencer Hawes

7-1 | 245 lbs |

PPG: 15.8 | RPG: 10.5 | APG: 3.0



Wizards (0-3) vs. 76ers (3-1) 99.0 PPG 105.0 41.6 RPG 44.3 22.7 APG 23.3 .433 FG% .471 .512 OPP FG% .456 .383 3PT FG% .330 .708 FT% .667 18.7 TO 19.0 0-3 Last 10 3-1

Nene (calf) - Gametime Decision

Otto Porter (hip) - Out

Chris Singleton (foot) - Out





Kwame Brown (hamstring) - Doubtful

Arnett Moultrie (ankle) - Out

Nerlens Noel (knee) - Out



11/1 - PHI 109 @ WAS 102 11/6 - WAS @ PHI 1/20 - PHI @ WAS 3/1 - WAS @ PHI