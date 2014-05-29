|
#WizSixers Preview
By: Jeremy Hyman
The 76ers beat the Wizards, 109-102, last Friday night at Verizon Center. John Wall led the Wizards with 26 points.
Points in the Paint - Last Friday, the 76ers scored 74 points in the paint, a number that the Wizards must reduce if they want a different outcome tonight. Head coach Randy Wittman told the media after practice that this high number was more a result from dribble penetration into the paint than it was from post-production. The Sixers were able to get to the rim too easily last Friday and protecting the rim will be a key in tonight's contest.
Point-Guard Battle - John Wall opened Friday's game on fire, making his first seven shots and scoring 23 points in the first half against rookie Michael-Carter Williams. He was hampered by back spasms and limited to just three points in the second half, but if he can stay healthy tonight look for Wall to put two monster halves together and lead the Wizards to their first win of the season.
Wizards - Trevor Ariza has scored in double figures in all three games thus far and is leading the team with 10.3 rebounds per game. He hit all three of his three-pointers in the fourth quarter in Miami on Sunday, so we'll see if that carries over into tonight's game.
76ers - Michael Carter-Williams is off to some kind of start to his NBA career. He became the first rookie to win player of the week award since Shaq and has put up impressive numbers through his first four games of the season.
Payback - With Friday's home loss fresh in their mind, there is no doubt the Wizards will be out for payback tonight in Philadelphia. That was a game the team knew they should have won, but tonight they get their chance for redemption.
The action kicks off at 7:00pm at Wells Fargo Center.
John Wall electrified the crowd with an incredible first half performance last Friday against Philadelphia. He scored 23 points and looked like he was on his way to another record setting night, but unfortunately was limited with back spasms and scored just three points in the second half. He came back on Sunday and finished with 11 points and nine assists in a loss in Miami, but more importantly was healthy and should be at 100% when he goes tonight.
Former Syracuse Orange standout guard Michael Carter-Williams has Philadelphia abuzz as has the Sixers off a 3-1 start after they entered the year with low expectations. He has put up some gaudy numbers for a rookie point-guard, but was held to just 4/17 shooting on Monday night in Golden State. Look for the Wizards to make him a shooter tonight and keep him out of the lane, where he is most effective.
John Wall drives in for the three-point play last Friday vs. Philadelphia.
|