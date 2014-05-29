#WizSixers Preview By: Jeremy Hyman Last Season vs. Philadelphia The 76ers won the season series, 2-1. What to Watch For Limit Turnovers - Limiting turnovers was something head coach Randy Wittman preached throughout the preseason, and it will be a key point of emphasis tonight against a Philadelphia team that had 16 steals on Wednesday night against Miami. Their rookie point-guard, Michael Carter-Williams, stands in at 6'6, has long arms and quick hands which makes him dangerous on the defensive end. Nobody in the league is as quick as John Wall, so watching them go head-to-head should be fun to watch. Second Units - The Wizards have prided themselves on being a deep team and will look to get some of their bench guys more involved in the scoring in tonight's contest. Martell Webster and Al Harrington combined for only five shots on Wednesday night, but both could play key roles in a reserve role tonight. Second-year guard Tony Wroten scored 14 points off the bench for the Sixers on Wednesday night. He could be an x-factor for them tonight. Who's Hot Wizards - Trevor Ariza scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in Wednesday's loss at Detroit. He went 6/11 from beyond the arc and went 8/14 from the field. 76ers - Michael Carter-Williams had an NBA debut for the ages, as he nearly finished with a quadruple-double in Wednesday's win over Miami. The rookie finished with 22 points, 12 assists, 9 steals, and 7 rebounds. X-Factor Home Opener - There's always a little different vibe in the air on opening night and tonight it's the Wizards who will hope to take advantage of that effect. The home crowd should play a factor and provide some extra energy as the Wizards look to kick off their home slate on the right foot. The action kicks off at 7:00pm at Verizon Center. John Wall

vs. Michael Carter-Williams

20.0 PPG 22.0 2.0 RPG 7.0 11.0 APG 12.0 .381 FG % .600 Last night in Detroit, Wall struggled with his shot early on, but did end up with a 20 point, 11 rebound double-double by night's end. In tonight's home opener, he'll look to get his teammates more scoring chances while playing tough defense against rookie Michael Carter-Williams, who had an electrifying debut against the defending champion Miami Heat on Wednesday. On the rookie’s performance, Wall said, “It’s a great accomplishment for him and it’s exciting for him to have a good game. I’m excited to go out there and give him another challenge.” Former Syracuse Orange standout guard Michael Carter-Williams took the league by storm last night, scoring an impressive 22 points, accompanied by 12 assists, 7 rebounds, and a rookie debut record of 9 steals. The near quadruple-double helped the 76ers to stun the Miami Heat, 114-110, in their home opener. The 11th overall selection poses a threat to the Wizards as an excellent defender and will look to create a lot of scores off turnovers. John Wall dishes out a sweet dime to Al Harrington for the deuce. Your browser does not support iframes.

November 1, 2013 - 7:00 pm

TV: CSN

Radio: 1500 AM

Gameday Blog

Game Notes

Live Chat John Wall

6-4 | 207 lbs |

PPG: 20.0 | RPG: 2.0 | APG: 11.0 PG Michael Carter-Williams

6-6 | 185 lbs |

PPG: 22.0 | RPG: 7.0 | APG: 12.0 Bradley Beal

6-5 | 195 lbs |

PPG: 17.0 | RPG: 4.0 | APG: 2.0 SG James Anderson

6-6 | 210 lbs |

PPG: 8.0 | RPG: 6.0 | APG: 1.0 Trevor Ariza

6-8 | 220 lbs |

PPG: 28.0 | RPG: 10.0 | APG: 3.0 SF Evan Turner

6-7 | 216 lbs |

PPG: 26.0 | RPG: 4.0 | APG: 5.0 Trevor Booker

6-8 | 235 lbs |

PPG: 2.0 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 3.0 PF Thaddeus Young

6-8 | 230 lbs |

PPG: 10.0 | RPG: 6.0 | APG: 2.0 Nene

6-11 | 250 lbs |

PPG: 12.0 | RPG: 3.0 | APG: 1.0 C Spencer Hawes

7-1 | 245 lbs |

PPG: 24.0 | RPG: 9.0 | APG: 2.0



Wizards (0-1) vs. 76ers (1-0) 102.0 PPG 114.0 38.0 RPG 40.0 23.0 APG 24.0 .436 FG% .538 .500 OPP FG% .494 .400 3PT FG% .381 .750 FT% .853 17.0 TO 18.0 0-1 Last 10 1-0

Otto Porter (hip) - out

Chris Singleton (foot) - out





Kwame Brown (hamstring) - doubtful

Arnett Moultrie (ankle) - out

Nerlens Noel (knee) - out



11/1 - PHI @ WAS 11/6 - WAS @ PHI 1/20 - PHI @ WAS 3/1 - WAS @ PHI